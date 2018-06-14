Skip junk food

When you’re at a popular summer attraction such as an amusement park, nutritional food choices may lacking.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

* Browse carefully for healthier options, such as grilled chicken, corn on the cob, veggie burgers, salads or grilled vegetables.

* Enjoy a healthy breakfast at home before you head to the park, and pack a nutritious lunch and snacks.

* Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and bring a refillable bottle. Skip sugary drinks.

* Kids are sure to beg for every sweet treat they see, but parents shouldn’t indulge every request.

* Focus on the fun, rather than on the food!