Surplus items

Sugarcane is an important cash crop of Pakistan. It has been sown on a large area of the country. A large number of sugar mills have been established for the production of sugar from sugarcane grown in the country. In addition, some portions of sugarcane crop are used to manufacture gur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to some media reports, million tonnes of gur is in the market. This quality of gur produced in KP is better than that produced in other parts of the country. In the past, the item was being exported mainly to Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

But it could not be exported this year. As a result, tonnes of gur are lying in the market. The KP government is requested to take proper steps to export the commodity to other countries. This will not only save sugarcane growers from financial losses, but will also earn the much-needed foreign exchange for the country.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar