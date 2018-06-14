Ufone supports mountaineer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Mountaineer Mohammad Faheem Pasha is all set to scale Gasherbrum II this summer, a statement said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old climber will start his expedition on June 16, 2018 and is a part of a 13-member team of climbers attempting the “Eight Thousander”, it added.

Ufone in its quest to facilitate extraordinary people is supporting Faheem, who is also its employee. It is one of its kind initiatives by an employer to support an employee to pursue his passion, the statement said. Meanwhile, the Pakistani cellular company remains steadfast in terms of its commitment towards its employees, it added.