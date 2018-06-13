Security forces foil terror bid in Kurram

KALAYA: The security forces on Tuesday foiled a terror bid and recovered high-intensity bomb packed in fruit crate in the vegetable market of Sadda town and arrested four militants.

The law-enforcement agencies took the action after receiving information that bomb had been delivered to vegetable market through a suspicious fruit crate which would be used for terrorism activity.

Colonel Maqsood Anjum led the joint search and strike operation of Kurram Militia and Kurram Levies force in the vegetable market of Sadda town and recovered the high-intensity bomb hidden in the fruit crate.

The security forces recovered the bomb and diffused it. They arrested four militants and shifted them to an unidentified location.