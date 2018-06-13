Wed June 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

13-year-old girl raped

OKARA: A 13-year-old girl was raped here on Tuesday.

The daughter of Khurshid Masih of Gulzar-e-Mustafa Colony, Renala Khurd, was raped by accused Saleem Masih. City Renala Khurd police have registered a case.

SEVEN booked for throwing dead chicken in canal: Police Tuesday booked seven poultry farm owners on charges of throwing dead chicken in a canal. Depalpur Livestock Deputy Director Muhammad Ishaq on public complaints visited a canal near Sobha Ram village and found dead chicken that were obstructing the water flow and spreading stink in the area.

On the report of the Livestock department, City Depalpur police booked seven owners of poultry farms.

