PPP to field strong candidates: Zardari

LAHORE: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari has said his party will field strong candidates from every constituency.

Talking to party members at Bilawal House, Zardari said the PPP would participate in elections with full fervour. Meanwhile, Safdar Sahi, a political figure from Sargodha, called on Zardari and announced joining PPP.