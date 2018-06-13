Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP to field strong candidates: Zardari

LAHORE: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari has said his party will field strong candidates from every constituency.

x
Advertisement

Talking to party members at Bilawal House, Zardari said the PPP would participate in elections with full fervour. Meanwhile, Safdar Sahi, a political figure from Sargodha, called on Zardari and announced joining PPP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar