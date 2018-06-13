PSL governing body decision: Contracted players can’t play in other leagues in UAE

KARACHI: PCB will not allow any contracted players to take part in any T20 league taking place in the UAE other than PSL.

This was decided at a meeting of the PSL Governing Council comprising representatives of PCB and all PSL franchises at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on Tuesday. The meeting was presided by PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

The Governing Council expressed its concerns over a newly announced T20 league taking place in the UAE. An increase in the salary cap of PSL squads was discussed in detail and approved in principle.

All franchises expressed full confidence in PCB’s attempts to bring more PSL matches to Pakistan. It was decided that at least eight matches would be held in Pakistan next year.

The meeting was informed that five franchises had cleared all their dues. A firm commitment was made by the sixth franchise that all remaining dues would be cleared shortly.The Governing Council expressed full confidence in Sethi’s efforts for the promotion and protection of PSL.