Tue June 12, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 12, 2018

JI wants Musharraf to face pending cases on return

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Monday that former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf should face the pending cases against him if he returned to the country.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner here, the JI leader said that no protection should be given to the outlaws. “If Musharraf is given assurance that he would not be arrested on his return, the government should then open the gates of all the prisons and set free all the criminals,” Siraj said while responding to a question.

During his talk to media, the JI chief was quite sure that the voters across the country would repose confidence in the MMA.

