PHC closes down 43 quack centres

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday closed down 43 businesses of quacks, and initiated proceedings against them.

According to a press release issued here Monday, the PHC teams raided 139 treatment centres in four districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Okara.

They sealed 43 outlets being run by quacks, including 20 in Faisalabad, 15 in Sahiwal, six in Okara and two in Lahore. Out of the visited centres as per the census, 34 quacks have quit their quackery business.

Iftar dinner: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Monday hosted an Iftar dinner at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH). According to a press release, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Agha Shabbir Ali, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-Ud-Din, professors from different departments and journalists attended the dinner.

YDA of LGH President Dr Saleem Shahzad Malik, General Secretary Dr Rana Asif Saghir, Senior Vice-President Dr Aamar , Dr Nabeel Ashraf , Dr Usman Ashraf Ghalan, Dr Aamar Yousaf, Dr Mudasar Ranjha, Dr Wajid, Dr Tauqeer Aslam and Dr Imran were also present there.

Dr Salim pointed out protection to the doctors and staff on duty and implements one patient one attendant policy. He also demanded provision of facilities and up gradation of hostel. Dr Agha Shabbir assured their demands would be addressed and staff working efficiently would be facilitated. He said concrete policy has been evolved to meet with the issues of security and parking. “Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr demand from us to promote brotherhood and morality and medical sector has great significance in this regard,” he added.

Dr Agha Shabbir said arrangements have been finalised to provide medical facilities to all patients without any hurdle and special duties have been assigned to doctors, nurses and para-medical staff.

He said monitoring staff would also be available to entertain the complaints of the patients.

Dr Mehmood Salah-ud-Din said during Eid holidays patients and attendants would be given meals by the hospital management and steps would be taken to provide them atmosphere like their homes. He said that doctors and medical staff have been given special instructions in this regard.