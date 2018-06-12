UK to offer Hawking fellowships

LONDON: Exceptional students in mathematics and physics can compete for research fellowships in honour of the late British physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in March, the government announced on Monday.

Up to 10 fellowships will be awarded each year for the next five years to candidates completing doctoral studies in maths, physics and computer sciences, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The 50 recipients will receive financial support allowing them to continue their work in any British institution for up to three years, it said. The creation of the "Stephen Hawking Fellowships" follow discussions with his family, said Science Minister Sam Gyimah.