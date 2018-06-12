Peshawar church attack: SC concerned over failure to implement court order





LAHORE: The Supreme Court Monday expressed concerns over non-implementation of a court order regarding Peshawar church attack. A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter Monday at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were other members of the bench. During the proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that what happened to the National Action Plan for stopping hate speeches.

“All the chief secretarieswould be summoned if the order was not implemented,” the chief justice warned. The bench gave 15 days to the federal government to submit report. Saqib Jillani, a citizen, told the bench that the court order regarding Peshawar Church attack had not been implemented. The hate material was being spread in the country, he added. However, he said the curriculum of Punjab and KP to a large extent had been cleansed of the hate material but no steps were taken in other provinces. He pleaded the bench to order implementation of the court order.