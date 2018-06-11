Beggars swarm Mingora ahead of Eid

MINGORA: The beggars have swarmed the city ahead of Eidul Fitr but no government department is ready to stop or launch an anti-beggary drive.

Mingora, which has always been an attractive place for nomadic beggars, is presently flooded with beggars who want to exploit Ramazan and approaching Eidul Fitr.

Most of the beggars are children and women, and some elderly people.

The women beggars grab the sympathies of people as they exhibit their children as sick by putting them on roadsides in hot weather.

These persistent and aggressive alms collectors can be seen mostly outside the mosques, shops, and in crowded markets pursuing people.

The beggars knock every door and visit every house. They enter and leave houses only after getting some offering. Locals were sick of these woman beggars. They said at sometimes they even resort to thefts.

People of Mingora city have asked the local administration and police to take action against the beggars and purge the city of them.