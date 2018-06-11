Local football club heads meet Russian consul general

KARACHI: Heads of a couple of local football clubs met the Russian Consul General Dr Aleksandr G Khozin at his office here at the Russian Consulate on Friday.

The delegation comprised the president of Football Club Karachi Hamza Farooque and president of Marta Women’s Football Club Rais Khan.

They were accompanied by vice-president of Marta Women FC Nusrat Wahid. The delegation congratulated Khozin on his country’s terrific achievement of organising the FIFA World Cup, which begins in Moscow from June 14.Khozin said that Pakistan and Russia could work together on different fronts, including sports.

Hamza spoke of the prospect of cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in sports. “Pakistani players could benefit from this activity by finding increasing scope in becoming footballers in Russia and Russian players could become sensations in the eyes of the public during official games held in Pakistan by playing for Football Club Karachi,” Hamza said.

Rais informed Khozin about Pakistan’s interest in FIFA World Cup, saying that people are glued to television screens to witness World Cup matches. “People have started installing bigger screens,” Rais said. Nusrat Wahid briefed Khozin about Marta Women FC. Khozin was presented with souvenirs by heads of both clubs.