Pakistan win two silver, one bronze in Thailand Ju-Jitsu

KARACHI: Pakistan ju-jitsu fighters finished with two silver medals and one bronze in the Thailand Open Ju-Jitsu Championship which concluded in Bangkok on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Dilawar Khan Sannan and Muhammad Ali Rasheed claimed silver medal in men’s duo show. Dilawar and Fatima got bronze medal in duo show mixed category. Dilawar and Ali got silver in men’s duo classic category on Saturday.

This was the first time that Pakistan participated in this event. The team also had Riasat Mahmood.Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation’s (PJJF) president Khalil Ahmed Khan hailed the performance of Pakistan’s young lot. “Our young side did a commendable job,” Khalil said. He said he expected these players to continue bringing laurels for the country.The team returns on Tuesday (tomorrow).