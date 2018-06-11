Mon June 11, 2018
Newspost

June 11, 2018

Justice for 23 stabs

There is a common saying that goes as follows: “Written laws are like spiders’ webs, and will, like them, only entangle and hold the poor and weak, while the rich and powerful will easily break through them”. The verdict in the Khadija Siddiqui case has disappointed the majority. It seems that in our country the law is limited to the poor and weak. Influential and powerful people are exempted from the country’s laws.

This is not the first time that we have witnessed the accused declared as a free man. The Naqeebullah Mehsud case hasn’t been concluded to date. People responsible for the extra-judicial killing of a young man are roaming free. When will the weak and poor get justice in this country? The higher authorities need to take measures to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

Tahseen Ullah

Mardan

