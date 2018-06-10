Musharraf should return, face law: SC

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf should return to the country and face the law as his return should not be construed as a threat to any individual.

“How can Musharraf harm anyone,” the chief justice asked during the hearing of the water scarcity case at the Karachi Registry.

The Chief Justice, Saqib Nisar further said that the former president should return to Pakistan and face the law. “We have summoned Musharraf but people feel threatened by his return,” the CJP remarked.

The CJP asked why Musharraf’s court summon is a threat to everyone. “There should be nothing dangerous in it,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the SC summoned former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on June 13.

During the proceedings of the lifetime disqualification case against Pervez Musharraf, the top judge asked the lawyer, “Who is Syed Pervez Musharraf?”

The lawyer said that he is the former army chief and president of Pakistan. Peshawar High Court had disqualified him for life, he added.

“Ask Musharraf to return to Pakistan,” remarked the CJP.

The SC had also allowed Pervez Musharraf to submit his nomination papers for general elections 2018, saying that acceptance of nomination papers of Pervez Musharraf is subject to his appearance in the court.

“Musharraf should return first and then we will review the matter of his ineligibility,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Pervez Musharraf has obtained nomination papers from NA-247 in Karachi, along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Farooq Sattar, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) head Mustafa Kamal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi and others.