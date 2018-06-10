6,000kg contaminated meat seized in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized 6,000 kilograms of contaminated meat in a late night raid in collaboration with district administration in Mardan.

Attaullah Khan, spokesperson for the authority, said that Deputy Director Zeeshan Mahsud raided a godown situated on the Mall Road in Mardan.

He said that unhygienic meat was stored in the godown and it was being supplied to the Mardan city.

The deputy director was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Imran Khan.

The official said that the meat contained vital organs of animals that had been minced under unhygienic conditions by using some non-food grade colours.

Attaullah added that three persons had been arrested.

He said the packets of hearts and liver allegedly imported from India were seized. He said the minced meat was being supplied to Mardan city.

The spokesperson said it was the third case in Mardan where organs of animals

imported from India was being sold.

He said the line departments in the district maintained close liaison with the authority to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the consumers.