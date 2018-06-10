PTI leader joins PML-N in Chitral

CHITRAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior lawyer Abdul Wali Khan announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Chitral Press Club, Abdul Wali declared dismal performance of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, politics of protests, and disrespect for party workers the reasons for his quitting PTI.

He termed PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif a true patriotic leader.

“Nawaz conducted nuclear tests despite international pressure to make Pakistan invincible and sincerely endeavoured to put the country on the path to development,” he added.

Abdul Wali stated that PML-N completed several major projects in Chitral including Lawari tunnel project and Golen Gol hydro power project apart from initiating many other development schemes.

Paying tributes to former MNA Iftikharuddin, he expressed the hope that he would be reelected from Chitral in the upcoming election.

Fazal Raheem advocate and district president PML-N Naveedur Rehman Chughtai welcomed Abdul Wali into the party folds.