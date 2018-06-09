Sat June 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Four PkMAP, ANP workers sent to jail

BANNU: The four workers of the Awami National Party and Pakhtun Khwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) who were arrested here for staging a rally against the Wana firing incident the previous day were sent to jail here on Friday.

PkMAP district secretary Shoaibullah Khan, Shoaib Khan Sadozai Advocate, Safeerullah Khan and Nadeem Askar of ANP were arrested on Thursday for using indecent remarks against the state institutions during a rally against the Wana incident in which they claimed the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir and his supporters were fired at by the so-called Peace Committee members.

