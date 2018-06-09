Sat June 09, 2018
National

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
June 9, 2018

Child dies, several injured in Abbottabad playland train tragedy

ABBOTTABAD: At least one child died and 12 others were injured when a train installed at Lady Garden for kids fell down here on Friday.

Eight-year-old Waseem, a resident of Islamabad, died while Hashir, Perveen, Rida, Musa and Suhail, all hailing from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, were injured.

They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Seven other injured children were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex.

The children were on a pleasure trip to Abbottabad and were staying with their relatives.

The Cantonment Police registered the case against the playland’s manager Junaid and operator Naeem Gul, The playland was sealed by the Station Commander Brig Faisal and Cantonment Executive Officer Zofshan Manzoor soon after the incident.

In the past, people had already lodged complaints with the station commander and cantonment officials about the poor condition of the playland.

It was told that facility was running without obtaining any fitness certificate and no proper maintenance was done of the seesaw and other rides installed there. The police and Rescue 1122, with the help of local people, shifted the injured to hospitals.

