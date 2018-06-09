Peshawar Lines reach semi-finals

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Lines entered semi-finals of the ongoing floodlight Ramazan Challenge Hockey Cup being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium in Peshawar.

In the second quarter-final, Peshawar Lines edged past Peshawar Greens 3-2 in a thrilling match witnessed by a capacity crowd.

The match started on a slow note and soon it took momentum when Peshawar Lines got the lead through left winger Nouman. Ten minutes later he doubled the lead scoring another goal in similar fashion.

Leading 2-0 in the first quarters, Peshawar Lines scored another goal through right winger Zeeshan through a field attempt. Peshawar Greens took the charge by reducing two goals through Pakistan’s full-back Zahid Ullah.

Zahid scored both the goals on penalty corner conversions. He dragged the ball into the net with his forceful push and made the tally 3-2. Peshawar Blues have already made it to the semi-finals.