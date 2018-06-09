Junaid takes oath as Sindh sports minister

KARACHI: Dr Junaid Ali Shah on Friday took oath as Sindh’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs.He along with other caretaker cabinet members were administered oath by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zaubair at the Governor House.Junaid is the son of former Sindh Sports Minister late Dr Mohammad Ali Shah who died in the United States a few years ago.Junaid has previously served as provincial health minister.