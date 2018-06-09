Kane commits himself to Tottenham for long term

LONDON: England captain Harry Kane gave a huge boost to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday by signing a new six year contract through to 2024 with the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old striker scored a personal best 41 goals this season and had been mentioned as a possible target for European champions Real Madrid with other clubs also lurking in the wings.

“We are delighted to announce that Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with the Club, which will run until 2024,” read a statement from Spurs on their website.Kane — who may have been inspired to commit himself after Pochettino signed a five year contract in late May — said it was exciting times for the players at the club.

“I’m really excited, it’s a proud day,” Kane told the club website.“Obviously it’s been a great few seasons and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m looking forward to the new stadium first and foremost and just to keep progressing as a Club.”