Haripur University to host Etea test

PESHAWAR: The entry test for admission to all the private and public sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted at the Haripur University on July 15.

Students from Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Abbottabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other areas would appear in the test at the Haripur centre.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Coordination Committee, which comprises of secretary Higher Education Department, vice-chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology, Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical University and Etea Director.

The participants unanimously decided to go ahead with Haripur University as the centre, this year.

For all the previous years, Etea test used to be conducted at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad students belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Professor Dr Salma Kundi, who has been appointed as the new Dean, Ayub Medical College, made efforts to shift the centre back to Ayub Medical college but due to certain reasons it was not possible this year.