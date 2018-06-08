SBP, PFA to hold U-15 Football C’ship in July

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab Football Association (PFA) will jointly organise first Under-15 Punjab Open Football Championship in the third week of July, this decision was taken by Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan and President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider during their meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, President Lahore Football Association Mian Rizwan and other officials were also present during the meeting.Talking to media after the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said it is first time Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Football Association are collaborating for the promotion of football in the province. “We are quite upbeat that several talented young football players will emerge through this championship,” he added.

Aamir Jan said the inter-district, inter-divisional competitions will be held in Punjab Open Football Championship in the third week of July. “The talented players will be selected from the championship to represent Punjab in the national games. The young talented players will also represent Pakistan in international level events after polishing their skills,” he opined.

Replying another query, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan informed that Sports Board Punjab and other associations will also collaborate for the growth of other games in the province. “Sports Board Punjab will make top level administrative arrangements for the championship and will provide transports and kits to participating players”.

Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan further said that Punjab govt has established best sports infrastructure in the province. “As many as 40 modern grounds are being built across the province”.

President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider on this occasion said the upcoming championship will prove to be a very revolutionary event. “The players from all 36 districts of Punjab will be given equal chance to feature in this championship. “The players will be selected on merit through open trials”.

Haider further informed that the top players of Punjab Open U-15 Championship will be selected for All-Pakistan U-15 Inter-Division scheduled to be held in Sept this year. He thanked Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan and Sports Board Punjab for extending every kind of cooperation for the upcoming championship.