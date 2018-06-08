Muslims, Jews and Christians share Iftar meal at mosque in east London

LONDON: Christian and Jewish community members joined Muslim worshippers at a South Woodford mosque to share a meal at the end of a long day of Ramazan fasting. Around two hundred worshippers gathered at South Woodford Mosque, in Mulberry Way, for an Inter-faith Iftar meal organised by the East London Three Faiths Forum last night (June 6). The forum’s Dr Mohammed Fahim welcomed guests and introduced talks from Cranbrook ward Councillor Shamshia Ali; Imam Mahmoud Attiya Ibrahim; Rabbi David Hulbert, from the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue; and Peter Musgrave, of Vine Church, in Ilford. Imam Ibrahim explained the importance of fasting - known as Sawm – which is one of the five pillars of Islam and includes abstention from eating, drinking, sex and swearing.“The fasting is to get a sense of God consciousness and a sense of closeness to Allah,” he said.