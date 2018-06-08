1,410 out of school kids enrolled in Nilor, Tarnol

Islamabad : Taleem Foundation (TF) Chairman Dr Zafar Iqbal Qadir Thursday said the organisation had enrolled around 1,410 Out of School Children (OOSCs) in its Nilor and Tarnol sectors under Girls Right to Education Programme (GREP) to impart quality education to younger generation at primary level.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with United Nation Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) targeting marginalized communities where girls access to quality education at primary level is deteriorating and has high illiteracy rate of adults particularly among women in Nilor and Tarnol education sectors, he said while talking to agency.

The foundation, based in Islamabad, is working for last 29 years in the education sector with innovative ideas for less developed areas as a non-governmental organization.

Earlier, the TF had made an effort to carry out baseline assessment study of public sector schools in two education sectors of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with intent to support the government through reliable data, Zafar added.

The prime objectives of the GREP, he said, were to increase females enrolment at primary level through creation of supportive family and community environment with building teacher capacities, improve retention of girl students by providing them comfortable learning environment and innovative technologies.

The chairman informed the survey had covered only 46 villages and 49 schools located in these two education sectors.

Highlighting the populous he said The area surveyed has an estimated children population (5-9 years age group) of 33,390 including 16,886 girls and 16,504 boys whereas the estimated children population (10-14 years age group) comes to 20,953 including 10, 242 girls and 10,711 boys.

Estimated number of primary level OOSCs in the area was estimated at 1,848 including 887 girls and 961 boys, he said.

Showing his resolve and commitment to wipe out illiteracy from the suburban areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) he claimed that the remaining would also be put in school after the schools reopen in August.