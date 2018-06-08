AO Clinic reach Dr MA Shah Trophy semis

KARACHI: AO Clinic blasted their way into the semi-finals when they crushed Lahore’s Sahir Cricket Club by 50 runs in their quarter-final of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Thursday.

Zeeshan Malik (40) and Zakir Malik (30) shepherded AO Clinic to 128 all out in the allotted 20 overs. Zeeshan hammered two sixes and one four in his rapid 33-ball knock. Zakir struck three sixes and three fours in his explosive 12-ball fire-work.

Shehbaz Javed belted a-run-a-ball 21, hitting two sixes and one four. Spinner Ali Asghar was the pick of the bowlers with 5-22.Sahir CC failed to bear the pressure and were folded for only 78 in the 18th over. Mohammad Kashif was the only batsman who offered some resistance with the bat, hitting 19-ball 33 with four fours and one six. Medium fast bowler Sohail Akhtar took 3-12.Mohammad Rehan and Aqeel Adil supervised the match. AO Clinic will face Khyber Zalmi in the first semi-final on Friday (today).