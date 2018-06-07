Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS) observed with religious reverence, respect

ISLAMABAD: The martyrdom anniversary of Ameerul Momineen Hazrat Ali (AS) was observed with religious reverence and respect throughout the country, as elsewhere across the globe.

On this occasion, mourning processions of ‘Shabih e Taboot’ were taken out from almost all the cities and towns. The mourners of Imam e Mazloom paid homage and condolence by mourning.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the noble character of Ameerul Momineen Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS) during their speeches while addressing different mourning events. Central procession of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was taken out from Mohanpura Rawalpindi, which was attended by the Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

On this occasion while addressing the mourners and the media persons, Agha Hamid Moosavi said that Muslim leaders should be shameful, as begging will not give them their rights. For the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine, they will have to demonstrate bravery like Hazrat Ali (AS).

“Imperialist powers have crossed all the limits of barbarity and brutality on Palestinian and Kashmiri people, where is that so called Islamic military alliance”, he questioned?

To a question asked by a media representative, Quaid e Milat e Jafariya said that our point of view is not to contest any election on the basis of religion, cost, sect or any other ethnic identity because this could be dangerous for the entire nation. “Alliance of religious political parties is based on their personal interest. They are least concerned about the interests of this country or nation. If legislature, executive, and judiciary start working in their constitutional parameters and stop interfering in the affairs of others, things could be settle down. While replying to another question he said that we will give vote only to those candidates who will ensure the protection of our right,” he emphasised.