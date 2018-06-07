Rs1m donated to GCU-EFT

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An eminent businessman, Mian Asad Bashir on Wednesday donated one million rupees to Government College University’s Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for initiating a perpetual golden scholarship for the financially-challenged students.
The scholarship would be given to a deserving student every year on merit and would cover his/her university fee as well as the hostel expenses. Mian Asad Bashir handed over the donation cheque to GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Mian Asad Bashir said unfortunately he was not a Ravian, but he had great trust in working of GCU and its Endowment Fund. This is the fourth golden scholarship initiated by Mian Asad Bashir.
