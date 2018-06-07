Construction of second Saggian bridge approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday approved development scheme of road sector at an estimated cost of Rs1.211 billion.

The scheme was approved in the 73rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development is construction of 2nd bridge over River Ravi near Saggian at Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.211 billion.