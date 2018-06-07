PHC seals 38 quack centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday closed down 38 businesses of quacks in four districts of the province.

According to a press release issued here, the PHC teams visited different parts of four districts, i.e. Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad. The teams were accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. Fourteen quacks’ businesses were closed down in Faisalabad, 10 in Lahore, eight in Sahiwal and six in Okara.

The names of the quacks’ businesses closed in Lahore were: Khalsa Unani Dawakhana, Pehwalan Hadi Jorr, Tauseef Homoeopathic Clinic, Babar Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Rafique Dental Clinic, Pak Dental Clinic, Abdul Ghani Dental Clinic, Abbas Dental Clinic and Care Tech Lab.