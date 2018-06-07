COAS calls on caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk here at the Prime Minister's Office. The COAS felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming the office of the prime minister. Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army came under discussion during the meeting.