Asian Games preparation: POA, PSB, federations meeting today





KARACHI: A crucial meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and national federations will be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on Wednesday (today) to finalise matters regarding Pakistan’s participation in the 18th Asian Games to be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Director General of PSB Arif Ibrahim will chair the meeting.Fayaz-ul-Haq, deputy secretary of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), will also attend the meeting.All the federations whose teams will feature in the Asian Games have been invited.

A senior official of PSB told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Pakistan Archery Federation and Pakistan Basketball Federation have not been invited as they are not affiliated with the Board.

The Board will not sponsor teams of these federations for the Asiad, the PSB official said. The meeting, which will begin at 11am at the Committee Room of the complex, will discuss training camps and other related issues.

The Board has already received Rs200m out of Rs300m, an approved grant for the third quarter. Foreign training of the teams ahead of the Asian Games and acquiring the services of foreign coaches will also come under deliberation.

The Board will ask the federations about the equipment they need. Some federations want to send their teams abroad for training ahead of the Asian Games. One federation has demanded a foreign tour for its contingent ahead of the Asiad but it has not mentioned where it will send its team and for what duration.

A Board official said that the federations should file complete requests with the Board for any foreign tour.The official said that it was the job of the federations to hold camps and arrange foreign tours. He added that the Board would supplement their efforts by providing all possible assistance.

Pakistan’s preparations for the Asian Games have been too slow. In some disciplines camps have not begun yet. Camps of some disciplines had been started, but they were halted on May 15 due to funds shortage.