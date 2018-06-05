Married woman found dead at parents’ house

FAISALABAD: A married woman was found dead in mysterious circumstances at Walipura on Monday.

Rizwana Khurram, wife of Khurram and a mother of three children, was found dead in the house of her parents in mysterious circumstances. Rizwana had contracted second marriage with Khurram. Khurram has suspected that his wife was allegedly poisoned to death during her stay at her parents’ home as the couple had contracted love marriage. Ghulam Muhammadabad police have started investigation.

UAF, GCWUF SIGN MOU: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Government College Women University Faisalabad Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in academia and research. The MoU was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar and GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr Naureen Aziz Qureshi at the UAF Syndicate Room. According to the accord, both the institutions would exchange scientific information, academia, material and publications along with exchange of academic staff for teaching and research activities. International seminars, workshops and conferences will also be carried out. Dr Iqbal Zafar said collaborated efforts would pave the way for the development and prosperity and to fight the challenges of the modern era. He commented that in the modern era, only knowledge-based economies were proving their mettle.

He urged the teaching staff to work with dedication and hardworking for the noble cause. Dr Naureen Aziz said we could not move the country to the new height of progress without quality education and skilled manpower.

She urged all institutions of the city to work jointly especially in problem solving research for the betterment in the lives of the common man. UAF Director External Linkages Dr Muhammad Rasheed, GCWUF Additional Registrar Zill-i-Huma Nazili, Dr Iftilkhar and other notables were also present.