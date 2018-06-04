Indonesian police raid university over plot to attack assemblies

JAKARTA: Indonesian anti-terrorism police have detained a former student and are questioning two others after a raid on a university campus in Pekanbaru, on Sumatra island, where crude bombs and other explosive material were seized, police said.

The former student is thought to have been planning attacks on the Indonesian parliament in Jakarta and the local assembly in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province, national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told a news conference on Sunday.

An earlier police statement had said all three men had been named suspects, but Wasisto said that applied to only one and two were being questioned as witnesses.Wasisto said the suspect had links to members of the Islamic State-inspired Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an umbrella organization on a US State Department terrorist list that is reckoned to have drawn hundreds of Indonesian sympathisers.