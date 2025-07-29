Westminster Duke's baby girl sparks debate over inheritance laws

he couple welcomed a baby girl, named Cosima Florence Grosvenor, in London

Prince William and Prince Harry's billionaire friend welcomes baby girl with a sweet and classic name.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have shared joyful news- the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed a baby girl, named Cosima Florence Grosvenor, in London and are said to be 'thrilled' by her arrival.

Cosima is a name of both Greek and Italian origin, known for its elegance and beauty. It is derived from the Greek word kosmos, which signifies order, harmony, or the universe.

Hugh Grosvenor-the aristocrat and close friend of both Prince William and the Duke of Sussex-married Olivia in a high-profile ceremony last year.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in March. A spokesperson shared the delightful news on Sunday, stating: 'The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter.

'Both the duchess and Cosima are doing well. 'the duke and duchess now look forward to spending this special time togethers as a family.'

When Olivia married Hugh, she assumed the title of Duchess of Westminster-a role that naturally brought attention to the titles and inheritance rights of their future children.

At the time of their marriage, a centuries-old traditions still governed inheritance laws, the same one that saw Hugh inherit the Grosvenor fortune, reportedly worth £10 billion.

This tradition, known as male primogeniture, dictates that hereditary titles pass exclusively through the male line. As a result, the Duke and Duchess's newborn daughter will not be eligible to inherit the Duke of Westminster title or the family estate, based on current laws.

Instead, their daughter will hold the courtesy title of Lady. Should the couple have a son in the future, he would be styled Earl Grosvenor during his father's lifetime and would eventually inherit the dukedom.

This same inheritance rule also affected Hugh himself. Despite having two older sisters-Lady Tamara and Lady Edwina Grosvenor-Hugh inherited the family title in 2016 following the death of their father, Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, as he was the only male heir.