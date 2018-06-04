Prices remain high in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE: Prices of essential fruits and vegetables were slightly increased this week instead of coming down even the half of the holy month has passed while overcharging and sale of lower grade items were observed in number of Ramazan Bazaars except Shadman Bazaar.

Even agriculture market committee stall where selected items were sold at even lower than the Ramazan Bazaar, some lower standard items, including potato, onion and banana were sold. The officials said that they sold whatever quality of items supplied by the authorities. They said the authorities procured and they only sent their daily demand to high-ups.

On the other hand, the vendors in these bazaars also started overcharging after the administration got relaxed with the passage of more than the half of the month. The vendors charged Rs5 to 20 per kg overprice on different items while the administrative staff said that market committee will take action and market committee officials said that they only issue the price cards. No change in the sale of Sunday was recorded as compared to the last week. Similarly, the queue of the buyers was also seen at the government sugar selling stalls where every buyer could buy a 2-kg packet of sugar at subsidised price.

The comparison of the vegetables and fruits from the last week shows this week price of potato soft skin was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg and potato hard skin stable at Rs15 to 16 per kg and sugar-free was increased by Rs1 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, while market committee issued Rs23 per kg for hard skin while soft skin potato was not available.

The price of onion was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, mixed were sold at Rs21 per kg. The price of tomato was also increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg. Garlic China was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 106 per kg, and garlic local increased by Rs4 at Rs 70 to 74 per kg, both were sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed stable at Rs156 to 162 per kg, and Thai reduced by Rs4 per kg, was fixed at Rs100 to 106 per kg, and it was sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of brinjal was also gained by Rs2 per kg fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Cucumber local was stable at Rs23 to 25 per kg, and farm increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, both sold at Rs25 per kg. Bitter gourd was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 18 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 17 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg. Lemon local further declined by Rs14 per kg fixed at Rs112 to 118 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg. Zucchini local was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg. Pumpkin was increased by Rs8 one per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg. Green chili was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Capsicum was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 34 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs10 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Luffa was declined by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 kg. Arum was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 62 per kg sold, sold at Rs70 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs60 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. Carrot price was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg. Pea was increased by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 111 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.

Different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs90 to 186 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg while Chinese apple price was fixed at Rs30 to 313 per kg, and Turkish at Rs312 to 318 per kg. The price of different variety of dates was fixed at Rs140 to 172 per kg, sold at Rs170 to 300 per kg.

Banana special quality was fixed at Rs147 to 153 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-quality at Rs105 to 111 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs55 to 58 per dozen, sold at Rs100 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs90 to 96 per kg, not sold.

Melon was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, melon round was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs45 per kg in makeshift markets and Rs25 to 40 per kg in open markets. Watermelon price increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs140 to 146 per kg and sold at Rs160 per kg. Peach special category was fixed at Rs140 to 146 per kg, B-category at Rs75 to 79 per kg and mixed sold at Rs130 to 150 per kg.

Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs110 to 116 per kg , sold at Rs150 per kg, and white at Rs160 to 166 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs63 to 146 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 200 per kg.