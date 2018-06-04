tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: On the direction of the Punjab Home Department, the district administration has imposed ban on the coverage of all kinds of functions, including sports activities, with drone cameras, remote controlled model aircraft, unmanned aircraft system, flying cameras and quad-copters.
FAISALABAD: On the direction of the Punjab Home Department, the district administration has imposed ban on the coverage of all kinds of functions, including sports activities, with drone cameras, remote controlled model aircraft, unmanned aircraft system, flying cameras and quad-copters.
Comments