Mon June 04, 2018
National

June 4, 2018

Ban on the coverage

FAISALABAD: On the direction of the Punjab Home Department, the district administration has imposed ban on the coverage of all kinds of functions, including sports activities, with drone cameras, remote controlled model aircraft, unmanned aircraft system, flying cameras and quad-copters.

Comments

