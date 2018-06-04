Mon June 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

S
Sabah
June 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fazl to announce MMA election manifesto

LAHORE: Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaquat Baloch who is also Secretary General of the MMA has said that the form of the nomination papers for the elections was in line with the law passed by the Parliament, while the Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce MMA election manifesto. He was speaking at a public Iftar programme in NA 130 on Sunday. Liaquat Baloch said that all those who had secured unlawful benefits under the government umbrella were bound to fall in the grip of the law.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar