Fazl to announce MMA election manifesto

LAHORE: Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaquat Baloch who is also Secretary General of the MMA has said that the form of the nomination papers for the elections was in line with the law passed by the Parliament, while the Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce MMA election manifesto. He was speaking at a public Iftar programme in NA 130 on Sunday. Liaquat Baloch said that all those who had secured unlawful benefits under the government umbrella were bound to fall in the grip of the law.