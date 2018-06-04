Housing society accused put on ECL by SC

LAHORE: In a separate case of Eden Housing Society, the top court Sunday ordered for placing the names of the accused on Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the order. During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) counsel said the assets and accounts of the accused in Eden Society case had been sealed, but the accused had fled abroad.

“We’ll issue red warrants to get them arrested,” the counsel said. The chief Justice asked him whether he knew how the red warrants were issued. “Without the court orders, red warrants could not be issued,” the bench observed. However, the Eden Society counsel pleaded with the court for more time and said that all matters would be resolved.