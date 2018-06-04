Saving electricity

The energy shortage in Pakistan has adversely impacted the economy. The country is currently facing up to 18 hours of power outages a day and it is expected to face a more acute electricity crisis, if the matter is not dealt with. Due to the energy shortage, industrial and commercial entities have installed back-up diesel generators, while households use battery-powered UPS apparatus, often at significantly higher costs. Small and medium-sized industrial and commercial enterprises and households, which cannot afford these high-cost alternatives, have frequently found themselves at the short of the stick.

But the energy crisis can be resolved. Pakistan has the potential, capacity and opportunity to overcome this challenge. Our existing power plants, currently underperforming for a wide range of administrative and technical reasons, need to run optimally. Energy conservation – the cornerstone of energy strategies across the world – has to be embedded in the national energy fabric, not just in letter but also in spirit. Our human resources are competent enough to rise to the occasion. What is really missing is the combination of vision, strategy and commitment on the part of policymakers.

Amna Momal

Karachi