Mon June 04, 2018
Newspost

June 4, 2018

Focus on Sindh

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has claimed that the outgoing Sindh government has provided health facilities to people. However, this is not the truth. In Naushahro Feroze, there is no facility of a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). It is said that the rate of neonatal mortality is high in Sindh, particularly in Naushahro Feroze.

This is because of the non availability of neonatal surgeon or pediatrician or neonatal intensive care unit. The authorities concerned must establish the well-equipped NICU at DHQ Hospital Naushahro Feroze so that the ratio of neonatal death can be decreased.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze

