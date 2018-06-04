The climate challenge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The sizzling heatwaves that have gripped our country in recent weeks are a symptom of poor environmental practices. Climate change, extensive deforestation and rapid urbanisation have radically altered weather patterns across Pakistan. Temperature anomalies have been witnessed as the mercury has soared at an unprecedented rate and left people in a vulnerable position.
At this critical juncture, we must take a broader view of things and address the challenges posed by climate change in a holistic manner. In this regard, we must enlist the help of environmental experts and devise a suitable climate change policy. In the absence of a clear policy directive, we will have to rely on short-term endeavours. We need a long-term plan to tackle this crisis.
Faizan Dada
Lahore
