Sun June 03, 2018
AFP
June 3, 2018

Neuer makes first start in eight months

KLAGENFURT, Austria: After eight-months sidelined by a fractured foot, Manuel Neuer pulled on the Germany No.1 shirt on Saturday when they take on Austria in a rain-hit World Cup warm-up match. Heavy rain in Klagenfurt meant kick-off had to be pushed back by 30 minutes from 1800 (1600 GMT).

