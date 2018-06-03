Neuer makes first start in eight months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KLAGENFURT, Austria: After eight-months sidelined by a fractured foot, Manuel Neuer pulled on the Germany No.1 shirt on Saturday when they take on Austria in a rain-hit World Cup warm-up match. Heavy rain in Klagenfurt meant kick-off had to be pushed back by 30 minutes from 1800 (1600 GMT).
