Fazal-ur-Rehman assumes office of caretaker Sindh CM

KARACHI: Fazal-ur-Rehman, a former Sindh chief secretary, on Saturday assumed the office of caretaker chief minister of Sindh province following oath of the office at the ceremony at Sindh Governor House. Governor Mohammad Zubair administered him the oath in presence of the outgoing chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Briefly talking to newsmen on the occasion, Fazal-ur-Rehman said he would do his best to render support for holding of general elections in a just, transparent, and independent manner in the province. Fazal said he didn’t foresee any chance of delaying or postponement of forthcoming general elections in the country. He expressed the hope that general elections in the country would be held on time as it is the consensus opinion of all the other quarters in the country. He expressed gratitude to both the ruling and the opposition political parties for reposing confidence in him to become caretaker chief minister of the province. He said names of his cabinet members would be unveiled in a day or two.

Later, the caretaker Sindh chief minister reached the Chief Minister House to formally assume the office of the provincial chief executive for the interim period of around two months. The officials of chief minister’s secretariat greeted him and a contingent of Sindh Police presented him the guard of honour.

Those who attended the ceremony included Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, Director-General of Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Mohammad Saeed, Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and Senator Saleem Zia.