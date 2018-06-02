Sanjrani concerned at Taftan border closure

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday expressed concern over Taftan border closure and called for re-opening of the border trade.

He said this while talking to Mehdi Honardoost, Ambassador of Iran in Islamabad, who called on him here at Parliament House. The ambassador assured his all-out cooperation for re-opening of the border for border trade as early as possible.

Both emphasised that parliamentary linkages would be strengthened and potential for enhancing the economic cooperation would be exploited to further cement the bilateral relations.

“Pakistan and Iran share common dream for development and prosperity of people, as the relationship between the two countries are embedded in history,” Sanjrani said.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan and Iran shared common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and supported each other not only on international issues but in the development agenda.

“Pakistan attaches highest importance to its historic relations with Iran and is looking forward to further enhance the traditional relations for better economic and political collaboration through increased parliamentary linkages between the two countries,” he contended. Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Iran had always cooperated with each other at the international forums and adopted a unified stance on different issues.

“The recent years have witnessed enhanced cooperation in defence and security areas”, Sanjrani observed. Iranian Ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced interaction.