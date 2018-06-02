Six killed as pick-up, truck collide on Khairpur-Larkana road

KHAIRPUR: Six people were killed and seven others were injured in a road accident on the Khairpur-Larkana road on Friday.

According to the Agra police, cattle traders were going to their village, Fatan Shah near Madeji after attending Urs of Sachal Sarmast and when they reached near the Khairpur-Larkana bridge within the jurisdiction of Agra police station, their Datsun pickup collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite side.

As a result, five people died on the spot and seven others suffered injuries. Those killed were identified as Wadero Shar, Azizullah Shar, Shadi Khan Shar, Faqeero Shado Shar and Moula Bux Shar. The injured were Moutibar Shar, Haji Chanesar Shar, Rano Khan Shar, Raham Dil and Nizam Akhtiar.

The dead and the injured were shifted to the Larkana hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The condition of the most injured was stated to be serious. The truck driver fled the scene.