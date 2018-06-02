Good mental health

Mental health disorders are rampant in our society. People, especially young men and women, suffer from different types of psychiatric diseases. However, the dilemma is that people are reluctant to seek professional help from mental health experts for the fear of being stigmatised, by society, including family and friends. They usually suffer in silence.

Such people need our support and encouragement because they are fighting hard battles against themselves. Awareness programmes should be launched to educate people about the importance of good mental health. We ought to assist people grappling with mental health issue in every possible way.

Saad Riaz

Mardan