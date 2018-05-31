Police repulses militants attack on DI Khan post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Wednesday repulsed a militant attack on their post in Kulachi area in the district, police said.

They said that the militants staged an attack on a police post in Kulachi Daraban Bypass Raid the other night.

The cops manning the post returned the fire and forced the militants to retreat. No cop was hurt in the attack, police.

The police lodged a case against unknown militants under sections-324 and 353 of Pakistan Panel Code (PPC).